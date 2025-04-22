2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft with QB prospects plummeting

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Jaguars fans might be disappointed at this stage if this pick isn’t Ashton Jeanty, but I’m not so sure first-year GM James Gladstone is going to come into his first GM job and take a running back in the top five overall. With that being said, it’s been reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that there are teams out there with Jeanty as the #1 overall player in this class, regardless of position. Instead, the Jags take the second offensive tackle off the board and a tremendous athlete who could be Liam Coen’s version of Tristan Wirfs in Jacksonville.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Call it smoke if you want, but there was a recent report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport saying that the first skill position player off the board (beyond Travis Hunter, of course) in this draft might not be Ashton Jeanty. He suggested that Tetairoa McMillan still has big fans in high places with NFL franchises, and it would make sense. McMillan is a big, athletic, productive receiver. Adding him to the mix for Geno Smith along with Brock Bowers? That could be deadly, and the Raiders can take advantage of the depth of this running back class later.

7. New York Jets: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

I really want to put Tyler Warren in this slot for the New York Jets, but the offensive line has a glaring hole at offensive tackle and Kelvin Banks can help. The Jets luckily were able to get 2024 first-round pick Olu Fashanu work at the right tackle position last season with Tyron Smith on the team, because they might need him to stay there in this case. Kelvin Banks has the ability to play left tackle at the NFL level and he’s another guy who suffered from prospect fatigue among the media in recent weeks.

8. Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

One fit in our 2025 NFL mock draft projections over the last couple of months that has remained rather consistent is Jalon Walker to the Carolina Panthers. Walker is one of the cleanest prospects in this year’s class, and most NFL teams love him rushing off the edge. He played off-ball linebacker at Georgia along with rushing the passer, but I think he makes that full-time transition to the edge at the next level and gives the Panthers a much-needed presence.