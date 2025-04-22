2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft with QB prospects plummeting

13. Miami Dolphins: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

The Miami Dolphins kind of feel like one of the hottest messes in the NFL going into this draft. They have major question marks on the offensive line, defensive line, at wide receiver, and at safety. The Dolphins don’t have as many picks as they have major questions at this point. They need to start addressing them one by one and it’s always smart to start in the trenches. This team is still feeling the loss of Christian Wilkins, so getting a big-time athlete who can stop the run like Kenneth Grant? That might be the move with an early run on offensive linemen.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Colts obviously would love to see Tyler Warren last to this pick slot, but it might not be meant to be. The tight end position still gets addressed here and I don’t think the Colts would be worse off with Colston Loveland. Loveland is not as much of a unique chess piece as Warren, who was literally taking carries out of the backfield at Penn State, but he might be just as impactful or even better as a rookie. Loveland can play in-line right away and is a true weapon in the passing game.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Whoever takes Mike Green in the 2025 NFL Draft is going to have to overlook some off-field issues and potential character red flags. Todd McShay has reported that the Falcons and Bengals are two teams that would potentially overlook those flags. Although there are legitimate concerns here, the on-field justification for the Falcons is an easy one. This is one of the worst pass-rushing teams in the NFL and Green was the best sack artist in college football this past season.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

When in doubt, just copy your idols, right? Patrick Star did it. The Cardinals can do it. Jonathan Gannon came from the Philadelphia Eagles, where Howie Roseman’s philosophy is obviously that you simply cannot have enough Georgia Bulldogs on your roster. The Cardinals added Josh Sweat off the edge this offseason but they are not done building their defensive front. Mykel Williams is a versatile piece who is still in his early stages of development.