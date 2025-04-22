2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft with QB prospects plummeting

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

With a couple of EDGE players off the board in back-to-back picks, the Cincinnati Bengals pivot to another scenario. Jihaad Campbell is one of the most unique defensive players in this class who might be able to help the Bengals move on from Germaine Pratt a little easier. Campbell is a pressure player at the off-ball linebacker position who could be a major weapon for this team going up against the elite QBs of the AFC in the playoffs.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

We realistically can’t make any guarantees this deep in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but the Seattle Seahawks desperately need a player like Grey Zabel. This team has needs for multiple starters on the interior offensive line, and while Zabel can’t play everywhere, he can play everywhere. What I mean is, he can’t be everywhere all at once. You catch my drift, right? At any rate, the Seahawks start rebuilding the interior of their line here.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

I think ideally, the Buccaneers would love to see one of the edge guys or even Jihaad Campbell still on the board here. They can’t be too upset about possibly getting the CB1 of this draft, however. Jahdae Barron is probably not getting the love he deserves because of the fact that he played so many positions at Texas, but you can’t knock the guy for being good at multiple positions. He played in the slot, outside, and at safety. He could be a huge asset for Todd Bowles’s defense.

20. Cleveland Browns (from Broncos): Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

I don’t know that we could call Deion Sanders and Sean Payton “close”, but I wouldn’t be shocked if Deion hit phone a friend on this one. The idea of Shedeur Sanders playing in the NFL with Travis Hunter has got to be appealing to Deion, and while he’s not a master puppeteer in this case, this could make some sense. The Browns need a QB, the Broncos build their NFL Draft war chest, and Sanders reunites with his guy at the professional level. And the Browns jump a division rival in the process.