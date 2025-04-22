2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft with QB prospects plummeting

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t have to apologize for taking another quarterback in this pick slot after the failure of Kenny Pickett from 2022. If at first you don’t succeed, try, and try again. Or should we be pulling the insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, expecting different results quote?

Regardless of your thoughts toward this pick, it’s been reported that the Steelers have a 1st-round grade on Jaxson Dart, and they only have one first-round pick to use (and nothing in the second round). If they want him, it’s now or never.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

The Chargers made a “bit” of a surprise selection last year when they took Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt over LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers. Thankfully, watching so much LSU tape, the Chargers are going to be extremely well-informed about Mason Taylor, who actually came to LA for a pre-draft visit. After missing out on Evan Engram in NFL Free Agency, the Chargers still need to add a dynamic pass-catching option at tight end and Taylor could be just that.

23. Green Bay Packers: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

There is an obvious connection with the Green Bay Packers to Boston College pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku – defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Hafley was previously the head coach at Boston College, so Ezeiruaku isn’t just connected to Hafley – he knows the defense at this point. The Packers get an explosive, athletic option to upgrade their pass rush while also getting a player who can hit the ground running, unlike last year’s first-round pick, Jordan Morgan.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The departure of Cam Bynum has left a void at the safety position for the Vikings and I’ve been projecting a safety in this pick slot for a really long time. The thing is, we’ve been projecting Nick Emmanwori here instead of Malaki Starks, but it is beginning to sound like NFL teams will prefer Starks even though Emmanwori has absolutely ridiculous athletic talent. Starks isn’t quite on that same level, but he’s probably more NFL ready as a ball-hawking safety.