2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft with QB prospects plummeting

25. Houston Texans: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

The Houston Texans basically gutted their offensive line this offseason and they need to get to work reshaping it. Obviously, the pick that would really make headlines here is Emeka Egbuka rejoining CJ Stroud in the NFL, but the Texans will have plenty of time to address the wide receiver position. They need to make sure Stroud is protected and they do him a solid by making it a Buckeye. Jackson plays guard but filled in capably when Josh Simmons got hurt at left tackle last year.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

If there is one player I’m banging the table for in the first round of this year’s draft, it’s got to be Jalen Milroe. The Alabama quarterback was routinely landing in the top 10 picks of our mock drafts during the season and for whatever reason, people decided he wasn’t a 1st-round guy after the year ended. I love his athletic talent, his arm talent, and the poise he showed throughout his college career. He’s not a finished product, but who is? The Rams taking him would be wildly fun.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

There have been some questions rising lately about the status of Will Johnson’s injury from this past season and whether or not it might end up being a long-term issue. John Harbaugh and the Ravens have shown in the past that they are willing to take risks on guys with medical in their background and Harbaugh is going to have great intel on this player from his brother Jim. Hopefully, Johnson stays healthy at the NFL level. He’d be a steal in Baltimore.

28. Detroit Lions: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

There are certain players who just exude “Detroit Lions” with the way they carry themselves, and Tyler Booker is one of them. The Lions have loved the Alabama program under general manager Brad Holmes, and I don’t think that’s changing anytime soon. Booker fills a big need for this team on the interior offensive line and is an absolutely perfect fit for the culture of that organization. Easy fit for the player and team.