2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft with QB prospects plummeting

29. Washington Commanders: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

I thought Omarion Hampton would go much earlier in this mock draft, but there are just so many scenarios for each team, and you never know when a talent like this is going to potentially fall. Hampton going to the Commanders would be a cheat code. We saw how Saquon Barkley absolutely ran through the entire NFL this past season and teams are going to be doing everything in their power to duplicate that. A guy like this who can create yardage after contact could help Jayden Daniels tremendously.

30. Buffalo Bills: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

The Buffalo Bills have to be licking their chops with this draft class and the depth on the defensive line. They have a chance to really upgrade that unit, but in this mock draft scenario, they’re doing it later. There’s not nearly as much depth at the safety position and Nick Emmanwori is a rare “unicorn” type of athlete at that position. The Bills would be getting a true weapon for their secondary and someone who could be a difference maker in January.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Kansas City Chiefs have turned over just about every possible stone to try and find a long-term solution at the left tackle position while Patrick Mahomes has been their quarterback, but to no avail. It doesn’t exactly inspire a ton of confidence to take a guy who could fall in the draft due to injury, but Josh Simmons would be an outstanding pickup for the Chiefs at 31 overall. He has the look of a decade-long starter in the NFL and the risk is worth the potential reward here.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

I battled with myself at this pick slot for a while, trying to decide whether the Eagles would take someone like Walter Nolen or Shemar Stewart, two of the top players on the board here. Ultimately, I don’t think Vic Fangio is going to like that Stewart wasn’t productive against the run. Walter Nolen is a former top prospect who really started to come into his own this past season. He can help the Eagles bring pass rush in waves.