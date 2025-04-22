2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft with QB prospects plummeting

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-round Predictions

33. Denver Broncos (from Browns): Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

34. New York Giants: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

35. Tennessee Titans: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

37. Las Vegas Raiders: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

38. New England Patriots: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

39. Chicago Bears: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

40. New Orleans Saints: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

41. Chicago Bears: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

42. Denver Broncos (from Jets): TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

43. San Francisco 49ers: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

44. Dallas Cowboys: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

45. Indianapolis Colts: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

46. Atlanta Falcons: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

47. Arizona Cardinals: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

48. Miami Dolphins: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo

50. Seattle Seahawks: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

51. New York Jets (from Broncos): Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

52. Seattle Seahawks: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

54. Green Bay Packers: Azaraye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

55. Los Angeles Chargers: TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina

56. Buffalo Bills: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

57. Carolina Panthers: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

58. Houston Texans: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas

59. Baltimore Ravens: Princely Umanmeilen, EDGE, Ole Miss

60. Detroit Lions: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

61. Washington Commanders: Jordan Burch, EDGE/DL, Oregon

62. Buffalo Bills: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M

64. Philadelphia Eagles: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

The Denver Broncos start off the second round of this 2025 NFL Mock Draft with a very fun selection, and a player that I believe should be going in the 1st round. I wouldn’t be shocked to see Denver take Emeka Egbuka with the 20th overall pick. This is not the most top-heavy draft class at receiver, but Emeka Egbuka is just about perfect for what the Broncos need at that position. He’s a reliable, every-down target who runs great routes and can block in the running game.

In this scenario, the Broncos move up 10 spots with their old pal Darren Mougey, now with the Jets, and get Egbuka’s teammate TreVeyon Henderson. These two could would help Bo Nix tremendously in his development and give the Broncos some much-needed weapons.

Elsewhere in the second round, we have the Saints taking Tyler Shough, one of the hottest prospects late in the process here. Getting him in the second round mitigates the risk a little bit, and there’s plenty of risk involved there.

One of the picks I was most conflicted about in this second round was Maxwell Hairston. I could see his ball skills being coveted at the end of round one by some team, but instead, the Falcons get themselves a steal.