2025 NFL Mock Draft: Unexpected quarterback sneaks into the first round

9. New Orleans Saints - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The New Orleans Saints bolster their defensive line and grab Nic Scourton from Texas A&M at pick nine in this NFL mock draft.

10. Chicago Bears - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

I am sorry, Bears' fans, but this team cannot go forward with a running back in the first round until they fix their trenches. Chicago needs another pass rusher and some OL help. In this NFL mock draft, they grab James Pearce Jr from Tennessee and get the pass rush help.

11. San Francisco 49ers - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The San Francisco 49ers hired Robert Saleh back to be their defensive coordinator, and I would not be shocked if they brought on a rookie CB, as Charvarius Ward is a free agent this coming offseason.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

In the most Dallas Cowboys' pick of all-time, Jerry Jones cannot keep his hands off of the idea of a running back in the first round, so they grab Ashton Jeanty at pick 12.

13. Miami Dolphins - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

The Miami Dolphins bolster their offensive line and grab Kelvin Bank Jr from Texas. Left tackle Terron Armstead is getting old, so they need some younger blood up front.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Oh yeah, here we go. The Indianapolis Colts cannot keep going forward with Anthony Richardson and no legitimate insurance plan at the position. They have to bring someone else in with actual upside. Jaxson Dart was turning some heads at the Senior Bowl and could see himself sneak into the first round.

15. Atlanta Falcons - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

The Atlanta Falcons have to add to their secondary in the offseason. Shavon Revel is recovering from a knee injury but is still a first-round talent. The Falcons grab him at pick 15.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Arizona is close, but this team is simply missing more talent, period. Tyler Booker gives them a sure-thing along the offensive line for years to come.