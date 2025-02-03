2025 NFL Mock Draft: Unexpected quarterback sneaks into the first round

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The Cincinnati Bengals shock some here in this mock draft and do not take defense. With Tyler Warren still on the board, they simply cannot help themselves. Warren is a do-it-all tight end and might end up being a sure-thing at the NFL level.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

The Seattle Seahawks have to get more protection up front no matter who is playing QB for them going forward. Even though it would not shock me to see Geno Smith get traded or cut, the need for more OL help is obvious, so Cameron Williams from Texas is the pick here.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Tampa Bay is a good-not-great team that might be a few players away from being a legitimate force in the NFC. They add a stud safety here at pick 19 and grab Malaki Starks from Georgia.

20. Denver Broncos - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Denver Broncos grab what could be the missing piece to the puzzle on offense and take Colston Loveland from Michigan. They also do this with a bit of a petty side, as I am sure Jim Harbaugh and the LA Chargers would have their eyes on Loveland themselves.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

Luther Burden heads to Pittsburgh at pick 21 as the Steelers finally get another wide receiver, but George Pickens does appear to be on some shaky ground.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers get some secondary help at pick 22 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft and take Benjamin Morrison from Notre Dame.

23. Green Bay Packers - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Green Bay Packers do have a need at CB but instead focus along their defensive line and grab Derrick Harmon from Oregon at pick 23.

24. Minnesota Vikings - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

The Minnesota Vikings may have to prepare for an entirely new starting safey duo in 2025. They could target Nick Emmanwori at pick 24. Harrison Smith could retire, and Cam Bynum is a free agent, so the need is there.