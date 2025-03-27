2025 NFL Mock Draft: Unexpected team trades up for QB Shedeur Sanders

Picks 6-10

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Ashton Jeanty truly might be a generational player, and Pete Carroll did have a top-3 running back at one point in Marshawn Lynch. I am not saying that Jeanty and Lynch are the same player or what Jeanty will 'only' be as good as Lynch, but the point here is that Carroll absolutely knows what a stud running back can do for an offense.

And while this might not be the best use of their sixth overall pick given the state of the rest of their roster, it's a pick that many of us can see happening from miles away.

7. New York Jets - Tet McMillan, WR, Arizona

The New York Jets have a new head coach, general manager, and starting QB. Justin Fields is going to be their starter for at least the 2025 NFL Season, and it would not shock me if from now until the 2026 NFL Draft, the Jets tried to load up their roster as much as possible to pave the way for a rookie in next year's draft, where the QB class is projected to be a lot better.

In the meantime, they'll use their first-round pick in this mock draft on Tet McMillan, the best WR prospect in the class.

8. Carolina Panthers - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

After spending a truck load of money to extend CB Jaycee Horn, the Carolina Panthers continue the work in their secondary and grab Will Johnson from Michigan at pick eight in our latest mock draft. Carolina is absolutely a team that can shock the NFL world a bit in 2025.

9. New Orleans Saints - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The New Orleans Saints clearly do not want to rebuild quite yet, as they have made notable free agency moves and seem to want to give Kellen Moore a legitimate shot in year one to try and win whatever they plan on winning. The roster is still largely terrible, but the offensive line would get a lot better if they took Armand Membou at pick nine.

10. Chicago Bears - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Chicago has bolstered their trenches in a big way this offseason and should keep that up in the 2025 NFL Draft. The team totally redid their interior offensive line and seem to want to recreate what head coach Ben Johnson had in Detroit, which is a wonderful idea. They take pass rusher Shemar Stewart at pick 10 to close out this mock draft.