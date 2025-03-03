The 2025 NFL Free Agency begins next week. Let's look at three signings that make too much sense when FA opens. One of the most wonderful and busy times of the year is free agency. Teams usually have different approaches in free agency - many teams like being aggressive in trying to fill their needs, while some like to take a more modest approach.

The cap space increased a bit more than expected, so that could prompt teams to spend a bit more than they originally planed. Could these three free agency signings for the 2025 offseason make a ton of sense?

2025 NFL Offseason: 3 free agency signings that make too much sense

Juwan Johnson to the Denver Broncos

Juwan Johnson once played for Sean Payton when he was still coaching the New Orleans Saints, and the Denver Broncos are a team that is in desperate need for some tight end production. Bo Nix played extremely well during his rookie season but did so without a viable TE option.

Denver getting this signing out of the way early on in free agency gives the team an immediate producer at the position for what will be a pretty modest cost. Juwan Johnson is absolutely an extremely logical target for the Denver Broncos.

DJ Reed to the San Francisco 49ers

DJ Reed played for Robert Saleh in San Francisco in 2018 and 2019, and Saleh is back as their defensive coordinator. Reed obviously also played for the New York Jets and followed Saleh there, so it seems like these two just can't quit each other.

With a new regime being in New York, I am not sure the New York Jets really have any intention on bringing him back. But a reunion with the San Francisco 49ers, a team that does need another CB, feels quite likely. The Niners are probably going to try and retool their roster this offseason and make another run in 2025.

Getting some of the old band back together makes a lot of sense.

Josh Sweat to the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are already making moves, as they will be swinging a trade for Deebo Samuel. The 49ers offload Samuel and the Commanders get a much-needed weapon for Jayden Daniels. The Commanders figure to also be aggressive in free agency given that they have close to $100 million in cap and every single reason to load up.

Well, the team does need another pass-rusher, and Josh Sweat makes a ton of sense. Sweat has spent his entire career with the Philadelphia Eagles but will be a free agent this offseason. You also have to wonder if Howie Roseman is deciding who to re-sign between him, Zack Baun, and Milton Williams. If he only got to choose two to bring back due to financial reasons, I bet Baun and Williams would be the two.

That could lead Sweat to the open market, but I am sure he would have a healthy contract offer on the table from Washington, a team that is going to be a huge problem in 2025.