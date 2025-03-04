2025 NFL Offseason: 4 buy-low free agents who could shake up the league

The NFL is home to some of the most prolific athletes on the planet. International icons such as Patrick Mahomes and Saquon Barkley grace its fields. The league is and always will be defined by its stars. However, games are won and lost in the margins. Blockbuster trades and splashy signings garner massive media attention, and rightfully so, but the success of a season often rests on the shoulders of low-cost bets teams make in free agency.

Take, for example, Eagles’ linebacker Zack Baun. Baun was a virtual unknown prior to the 2024 season. Then, he became an All-Pro player and helped Philadelphia win the Super Bowl. So, who could be this year’s Zack Baun? These buy-low free agents could determine the outcome of the 2025 NFL season.

Top buy-low NFL free agents of 2025

4. Nate Hobbs, CB

Cornerback may be the most volatile position in the NFL today. Even the top corners in the league fail to show the consistency that other stars do. On the other hand, corners often perform well above expectations when given a new role or placed in a new scheme.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs could be an intriguing buy-low free agent for a team in need of depth at the position. At 6’1” and 195 lbs, Hobs is able to play on the boundary or in the slot. In 2024, Hobbs allowed receptions on just 67.4% of passes thrown his way.

Although Nate Hobbs has played the majority of his career in the slot, he may be worth a gamble at outside corner. Hobbs has shown the attitude and coverage skills necessary to succeed at this level. A career year could be headed his way.

According to PFF's database, Hobbs is expected to earn just $4 million per year on his next deal. Especially for teams with more pressing needs at other positions, signing Nate Hobbs to a short-term, "prove it" deal could bring massive returns.

Team fits: Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills

3. Marquise Brown, WR

It hasn't exactly been a smooth ride for former first-round draft pick Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. Assuming he signs with a new team this offseason, Brown will have made four stops in just seven seasons. So far, he’s hit the 1,000-yard mark just once in his career. Brown is likely past his days of being a star wide receiver, but could he be a key contributor for his next team?

Heading into the 2024 season, Marquise Brown was expected to have a significant role in the Kansas City Chiefs offensive system. Unfortunately, an SC joint injury limited Brown to just two regular-season games with the Chiefs. Still, Brown showed the ability to contribute during Kansas City’s playoff run.

Marquise Brown still has the speed to stretch the field against any defense, making him an attractive option in free agency. With a projected price tag of $9 million per year, he’s the most expensive free agent on this list. In the right system, though, that number could look like a steal a year from now.

Team fits: Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans