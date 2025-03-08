Two of the NFL’s best safeties are set to become free agents. Jevon Holland may be the belle of the ball, but Talanoa Hufanga is sure to have multiple suitors. The former All-Pro has proven himself capable of transforming defenses with his electric play speed and tackling ability.

Hufanga has battled injuries throughout his career. In 2024, a wrist injury limited him to just seven appearances. Teams may be wary of Hufanga’s limited availability, but he’s one of the best safeties in the game when healthy.

As free agency draws closer, it appears that the 49ers are going to let Hufanga walk. A number of NFL teams will be watching his situation closely, hoping to add him to their ranks. Talanoa Hufanga’s top landing spots include a few teams looking to resurrect their defenses.

Talanoa Hufanga landing spots in free agency

New York Giants

The New York Giants may be experiencing some regret after letting Xavier McKinney leave after the 2023 season. McKinney’s success in Green Bay could lead the Giants to target a safety of a similar mold. Talanoa Hufanga mirrors McKinney’s versatility and big-play ability.

Talanoa Hufanga could slot in next to the younger Tyler Nubin in New York. This would allow Hufanga to play closer to the line of scrimmage, highlighting his skill in tackling. With $45 million in cap space, the Giants could afford to offer Hufanga a competitive contract.

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are in desperate need of help in the secondary. In 2024, the Colts allowed the third-highest completion percentage of any team in the league and finished bottom-ten in run defense. Talanoa Hufanga would act as an instant remedy to both issues.

Talanoa Hufanga plays the same position as current Colt Nick Cross. Hufanga would serve as an upgrade over Cross, allowing Cross to fill in should Hufanga’s injury issues continue. Hufanga has the ability to play either at deep safety or near the line of scrimmage, allowing Indianapolis to utilize both safeties effectively. If the Colts choose to target safety in free agency rather than in the draft, Hufanga could be their primary target.

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers lack talent at nearly every position on defense. In 2024, they were the league’s worst defense in nearly every category. With both free agency and the draft on the horizon, Carolina will look to add stars on the defensive side of the ball.

With limited cap space available, the Panthers may not be able to afford top-of-the-market defenders like Jevon Holland. Instead, they could look to Talanoa Hufanga to become the new leader of their secondary. Carolina’s struggled to stop the run last season, allowing 15 carries of 20 yards or more. Hufanga’s excellent tackling and pursuit would limit explosive plays both in the running game and passing game.