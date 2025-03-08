

With free agency looming, some of the league’s top cornerbacks are set to hit the free agent market. Whether teams are looking to solidify contender status or recover from a disastrous 2024, this is a deep class of free agent cornerbacks to pick from.

Landing spots for top free agent cornerbacks

Charvarius Ward to the New England Patriots

Most cornerbacks fit primarily into either man-heavy or zone-heavy systems. Not Charvarius Ward. Though Ward’s stats took a dip in 2024, he’ll still be one of the most highly coveted cornerbacks in this free agent class.

The New England Patriots have more money than they know what to do with. By signing Charvarius Ward, the Patriots would build one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL. Opposite Christian Gonzalez, Ward would likely not be asked to follow top opposing receivers consistently. New Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel can establish a clear defensive identity for his team with this move.

Darius Slay to the Pittsburgh Steelers

With the youth movement in the Philadelphia Eagles defense, Darius Slay was recently cut. Though he may be nearing the end of his career, “Big Play” Slay can still be a key contributor on the outside. The Eagles may bring Slay back on a cheaper deal, but he could choose to join their in-state rivals instead.

The Steelers are in need of a starting cornerback opposite Joey Porter Jr. Behind an elite defensive front, Slay could transform Pittsburgh’s secondary into a game-changing unit. At age 34, expect Slay to prove he still has something left in the tank.

Carlton Davis III to the New York Jets

In Detroit, Carlton Davis had one of the best seasons of his career under Aaron Glenn. Unfortunately, Davis suffered a season-ending injury in week 15. If Davis and Glenn feel they have unfinished business, they may reunite in New York.

The New York Jets will be in search of a replacement if they let cornerback D.J. Reed walk in frCarlton Davis is a physical cornerback who thrives in press coverage. If he teams up with Sauce Gardner in New York, the Jets would have a dominant pair of cornerbacks on their hands.

D.J. Reed to the Detroit Lions

D.J. Reed isn’t the prototypical NFL cornerback, but he’s been one of the most consistent players in the league throughout his career. As he enters free agency, Reed has the chance to step out of Sauce Gardner’s shadow and become a true CB1.

With Carlton Davis potentially on the way out in Detroit, the Lions will be in search of a replacement. D.J. Reed could be a perfect fit opposite the highly-physical Terrion Arnold. He would offer new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard the ability to mix up man and zone coverage looks.

Byron Murphy Jr. returns to the Minnesota Vikings

Byron Murphy Jr. earned himself some money in 2024, producing a career-high six interceptions. He was a key cog in Brian Flores’ defensive machine. Stephon Gilmore, Murphy’s cornerback counterpart, is also set to hit free agency. Rather than letting him walk in free agency, the Vikings should bring Murphy back on a long-term deal.

Though Byron Murphy Jr. is best in zone coverage, he has been effective in man coverage in recent years. His versatility makes him a perfect fit in the Vikings defense. If Minnesota can afford to do so, they should keep Murphy in the building.