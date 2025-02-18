2025 NFL Offseason: Predicting where some top free agents will sign

Ryan Kelly - Chicago Bears

One of the top centers in the NFL over the last decade has been Ryan Kelly, who began his career in 2016 and has spent each season with the Indianapolis Colts. The main issue I see here is that Kelly is beginning to get up there in age, and he's had virtually no notable success with the Colts beyond the regular season.

I am of the belief that the veteran center will not re-sign with the Colts and will pursue other opportunities. Indianapolis is a mess if you ask me - they have a horrid QB situation and don't have much direction, either. Ryan Kelly would certainly be useful in Chicago. The Bears are building something special there, as the hiring of Ben Johnson to be their new head coach was a slam-dunk one.

The Bears need desperate help along their offensive line, and while Ryan Kelly isn't going to be their long-term starting center, he can absolutely hold the fort down for a few years while the OL as a whole gets situated. Ryan Kelly is a very good player and would do well with the Chicago Bears for a few seasons.

Justin Fields - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers do not feel poised to bring back Russell Wilson in the 2025 NFL Season. While Justin Fields isn't a franchise QB, I guess Pittsburgh can bank on the higher ceiling that Fields may have and the youth that he still on his side.

The Steelers should still pursue a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft even if Fields is back as the QB1 in 2025. The locker room and coaching staff did seem to very much enjoy and respect Justin Fields as the starter, and the team did lose five games in a row to end the year with Russell Wilson at QB. I would actually be a bit surprised if Justin Fields did not re-sign with Pittsburgh in 2025.