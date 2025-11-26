2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every primetime game in Week 13

With Thanksgiving Day bringing three games of NFL action, we have a whopping six primetime games in Week 13. There is going to be primetime football on Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and Monday. Now that we're getting pretty late into the regular season, games are beginning to mean a bit more.

There are also some key divisional matchups this weekend that could decide a lot. Furthermore, the amount of parity present in the NFL this year has made the entire league wide open. Sure, there are teams that are clearly the best in the league, but there are also quite a few teams that could make deep playoff runs.

Let's try our best to make the right score predictions for all six primetime games in Week 13.

Picks and score predictions for all six primetime games in the 2025 NFL Season

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions

Thursday, November 27th, 1:00 PM ET

Two teams that are regulars on Thanksgiving, the Green Bay Packers face the Detroit Lions and look for the season sweep. This is a massive game for Detroit, as losing to the Packers again and dropping to 7-5 would really just about end their chances at the NFC North title, as the Packers would be 8-3-1, and the Bears are currently 8-3.

This is approaching must-win territory for Detroit, and they are typically quite good at home. The offense is hyper-efficient at times, and the defense has their moments. With this game being in the Motor City, it's about as even as possible, so I would actually give the nod to the home team here.

The Lions can play more emotionally-charged football than most teams, and head coach Dan Campbell surely sees how important this one is.

Prediction: Lions win 27-24

Kansas City Chiefs @ Dallas Cowboys

Thursday, November 27th, 4:30 PM ET

Both teams need to win this game, as you could argue that the next loss for either team will just about end their chances at a playoff spot. The playoff pictures in both conferences are extremely muddied, and both Kansas City and Dallas are in the middle of them.

The Cowboys have won two games in a row and get this one at home, where they just mounted a 21-point comeback against the Eagles. The Chiefs beat the Indianapolis Colts in overtime in an emotional, 'gotta have it' type of game.

I like Dallas in this one, as I think they are the better team, as the offense is top-tier, and the defense has been much-improved. Cowboys win on another walk-off field goal.

Prediction: Cowboys win 30-27