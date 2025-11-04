2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 10 game

Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, November 9th, 4:05 PM ET

The Arizona Cardinals will have played on Monday Night Football this week against the Dallas Cowboys, and the expectation here, at least in my eyes, is that they lose that game and continue down this unfortunate season.

The Cardinals did start out with a solid 2-0 record, but they have not won a game since, and the QB position has gotten very interesting, as it seems like we might actually have a bit of a soft benching of Kyler Murray, who has been their QB since 2019 but is someone who really hasn’t emerged as anything special for the position.

It’s clear that Murray is just not a special QB and not someone who a team can consistently with win. Furthermore, the regime that brought in Murray is long gone, so you just never know what this front office is going to do.

On the flip side, the Seattle Seahawks return home after a massive blowout win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football. Seattle is one of the more balanced teams in the NFL and can hurt opponents on offense or on defense.

You would like to see their rushing attack take a step forward, but that might actually come with a trade deadline move at guard instead of adding a running back.

The Seahawks are going to win this game and improve to 7-2 on the season no matter what the Cardinals end up doing on MNF against the Cowboys. Seattle is truly a special team and could make a deep playoff run.

Them being in a division with the Los Angeles Rams does complicate things, as the NFC West might honestly come down to Week 18 results. For this game, though, the Seahawks win by multiple scores and keep their outstanding season going.

The Cardinals lose and are again left with way more questions than answers.

Prediction: Seahawks win 30-20