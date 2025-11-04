2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 10 game

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, November 9th, 4:25 PM ET

Hats off to the San Francisco 49ers for their perseverance this year - this team is not 6-3 on the season after beating the New York Giants in Week 9. The 49ers have dealt with a ton of injuries this year and have been without Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, and Brock Purdy for a while now.

Mac Jones has been the starting QB for most of the season and has honestly played quite well. I do believe there is an entirely different discussion about the QB position for the rest of 2025 and beyond if Jones keeps playing well.

And you can’t really argue with a 6-3 record, as the Niners have matched their win total from 2024 already. They should be able to make the playoffs this year, but I do not get the feeling that they are going to hold up at the end in the NFC West race.

The LA Rams, on the other hand, are 6-2 on the season after a blowout win over the New Orleans Saints, and while the 49ers actually won this matchup earlier in the season, the Rams are going to win this one.

Matthew Stafford is playing a different game than anyone else out there, and he should be seen as an MVP candidate. The Rams are much healthier than the 49ers, and Sean McVay can see how important this game is.

But it’s a divisional game, and those are typically very close, so I would not expect a blowout either way, but the Rams are going to win this one by a pretty typical 27-21 score, improving to 7-2 and sending the 49ers to 6-4 on the season.

Beyond that, I believe the Rams are plenty good enough to make a Super Bowl run this year. They won it all in 2021 and have what it takes to do it again in 2025.

Prediction: Rams win 27-21