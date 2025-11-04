2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 10 game

Detroit Lions @ Washington Commanders

Sunday, November 9th, 4:25 PM ET

The Washington Commanders have endured a season to forget thus far, and it might only get worse, as they welcome the Detroit Lions to town after getting blown out at home by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9 on Sunday Night Football.

Jayden Daniels won’t be suiting up in this game due to the dislocated elbow he suffered, and if you ask me, he should be shutdown for the rest of the 2025 season, and the Commanders need to turn their attention to 2026.

What they’ve built is an old, bad, aging roster, and GM Adam Peters, outside of drafting Daniels, honestly hasn’t done a great job. This team needs a reset in the worst way to ensure their young QB can sustain success.

On the flip side, the Detroit Lions are coming off of a bad loss of their own, and it was at home against JJ McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings. Frankly, the Lions should be ashamed of themselves for that loss, as the Vikings had no business winning that game.

I would bet on Dan Campbell’s crew responding well after a loss, and they get to beat up on a hurting team in Week 10. The Lions are going to come out swinging and will be able to make an impact on both sides of the ball.

Backup QB Marcus Mariota just isn’t going to be able to do enough, and it’s not like he’s got a great supporting cast around him, either.

Detroit wins this game by 16 points and improves to 6-3 on the season, while the Commanders unfortunately keep stacking losses.

It's going to be a long rest of the season for the Washington Commanders, but it's not time to make any major changes.

Prediction: Lions win 33-17