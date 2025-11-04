2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 10 game

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, November 9th, 8:20 PM ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in Los Angeles to face the Chargers in Week 10 on Sunday Night Football, and this game got a lot more interesting now that we know Joe Alt is going to miss the rest of the season with another ankle injury.

The Chargers beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 9, but they obviously lost Alt in the process and are now officially down their starting tackle duo, which was, arguably, the best in the NFL coming into the season.

Unless LA makes multiple major moves along the offensive line, which their GM clearly is not capable of doing, this team is going to suffer on offense. The franchise has been bitten by the injury bug this year to say the least.

Justin Herbert is again operating with a flawed supporting cast, but he’s not been that great this year. On the flip side, the Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a great win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 and can expose the Chargers’ bad offensive line in this one.

I would expect the Steelers’ pass rush to feast, as the Chargers' OL group may now be the worst in the NFL with the news that Alt is out for the rest of the season.

We’ve also seen QB Aaron Rodgers operate at a steady, efficient level in 2025, and it’s honestly quite impressive. Pittsburgh notches a score late in the fourth quarter to take the lead, and the Chargers are unable to drive down the field for a potential game-winning score.

LA would drop to 6-4 if this prediction holds, and the Steelers would improve to 6-3 and have their second win in a row after losing two in a row.

The Steelers are such an interesting team, and it would be the most ‘Steelers’ thing ever to win this thing in Week 10.

Prediction: Steelers win 24-23