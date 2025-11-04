2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 10 game

Philadelphia Eagles @ Green Bay Packers

Monday, November 10th, 8:15 PM ET

The final game of the Week 10 slate sees the Philadelphia Eagles visiting the Green Bay Packers, and this game could have a huge impact on how the NFC playoff picture looks. Both Philly and Green Bay have not been great this year at times, as the Packers have tied the Cowboys and lost to the Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns.

The Eagles have struggled with consistency on offense and have not had the easiest time on defense this year, either. Philly did recently swing multiple trades to try and improve on that side of the ball, but it’ll have to be a matter of time before we see if those additions pay off.

The Packers hope to get this bad taste out of their mouth in Week 9, as losing to the Panthers at home is just inexcusable.

Philly is well-rested coming out of their bye and might end up being favored slightly in this one. I would take the Eagles at first glance, as the Packers are just too up-and-down for me, and Philly did get on the right track, winning their last two games before the bye.

This was supposed to be a season where the Packers took that next step into contention, but we just have not seen it yet. As for Philly, all they have to do is likely win just a few more games, and they’ll likely again win the NFC East and be guaranteed a top-4 seed in the NFC playoffs and at least one home playoff game.

The Packers drop to 5-3-1 in this prediction, but the Eagles keep their winning streak alive and improve to 7-2, maintaining a realistic shot at the no. 1 overall seed in the NFC playoffs, but we do have a long way to go.

Prediction: Eagles win 26-20