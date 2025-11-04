2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 10 game

Atlanta Falcons @ Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, November 9th, 9:30 AM ET (Germany)

The Atlanta Falcons are bottoming out before our eyes. Now losers of three games in a row, Atlanta needs to figure something out, or major change could be on the horizon. This team has way too much talent to be 3-5 through eight games.

On the flip side, the 7-2 Indianapolis Colts lost at Pittsburgh in Week 9 and honestly looked quite bad. QB Daniel Jones showed signs of his old self, and that’s never a good thing. Indy is technically the home team in this one even though the game is in Germany.

It’s obviously a neutral site, and that should benefit the Falcons. The one thing I am keeping an eye out for is how Jones looks in this one, as he’s been great all year, but the Colts’ schedule is only going to get tougher, and the Falcons do have a stingy defense.

As for Atlanta, I would expect that they could put a few touchdowns on the board, as they have elite weapons and really don’t have a ton of trouble scoring points, for the most part. With everything laid out, this feels like a close game coming down to who can make the fewest mistakes.

And in certain games in today’s NFL, that’s simply how things shake out sometimes. The Colts are obviously the better team here and only have two losses on the season for a reason - the Falcons are going to hang around, but the Colts hang on for the win, sending Atlanta packing with their fourth loss in a row.

The Colts would also maintain their lead in the AFC South with a win and continue to give themselves a great shot at the first overall seed in the AFC.

Prediction: Colts win 24-20