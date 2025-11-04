2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 10 game

New York Giants @ Chicago Bears

Sunday, November 9th, 1:00 PM ET

The New York Giants are spiraling and are now 2-7 on the season, losers of four out of the last five games. At one point in time, the Giants had improved to 2-4 on the season with a win over the Eagles a few weeks ago, and they were then on the doorstep of a 3-4 start heading into the fourth quarter of their game against the Denver Broncos.

Ever since Bo Nix took that game over, the Giants have not been able to rebound since. On the flip side, the Chicago Bears are 5-3 after one of the wildest finishes you will ever see in the NFL. The Bears and Bengals combined for nearly 90 points in a game where each team traded late-game blows.

The Bears won the game on a long Colston Loveland touchdown reception, and that was mainly due to the Bengals not knowing how to tackle anyone. Anyway, the Bears return home and have a strong 6-3 start staring them in the face, but the main thing that could mess things up is the Giants’ defensive line, which could create a ton of pressure.

The Bears’ defense is also shaky at best, so I do not really see an avenue where Chicago pulls away. With how well Jaxson Dart has played this year given the circumstances, he’ll have his chances against Chicago.

But Caleb Williams is more of a proven commodity in the NFL right now, and the Bears are simply a better team, which should not be up for debate. Chicago is going to win this game by one point and keep their NFC North hopes alive.

After the crazy weekend in the NFC North, every team either has four or five wins. Anyway, the Bears win 24-23 and are able to perform and come out victorious in another late-game situation.

Prediction: Bears win 24-23