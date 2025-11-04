2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 10 game

Baltimore Ravens @ Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, November 9th, 1:00 PM ET

The Baltimore Ravens have Lamar Jackson back in the mix and are now winners of two games in a row after a shaky 1-5 start, but it’s been injuries that have derailed things for the Ravens this year. It’s not about a lack of talent - they just cannot stay healthy.

Well, the biggest absence was the two-time MVP and future Hall of Fame QB, which is understandable. The Ravens recently blew out the Miami Dolphins and are now in Minnesota to face the Vikings, a team that went into Detroit and beat the Lions.

Both teams are coming up on a huge part of their season, as the NFC North is actually still well within reach for the Vikings, and the same can be said with the AFC North and the Ravens. However, in this game, the Ravens have the advantage.

Lamar Jackson is going to be the best player on the field, and with the Ravens, overall, getting healthier, they honestly feel like a 5-3 team and not a 3-5 team. The Vikings still have to deal with some degree of uncertainty with JJ McCarthy, as he’s only made a handful of starts in the NFL.

Minnesota is a tough place to play, but the Ravens are going to see their QB make one more play and do just enough to guide them to a win, improving Baltimore to 4-5 and seeing Minnesota drop to 4-5 in the process.

If the Ravens are able to get to 4-5 after this huge win, it might then be time to talk about this team potentially going on a run and making the playoffs. Ravens win in a tight, one-point game.

Can the Ravens keep this going?

Prediction: Ravens win 23-22