2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 10 game

New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers

Sunday, November 9th, 1:00 PM ET

How about those Carolina Panthers? The Panthers are now 5-4 on the season after a marvelous but ugly win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL Season. The New Orleans Saints are on the total other end of the spectrum and are in a massive rebuilding process with a first-year head coach and now a rookie QB under center.

New Orleans is barelling toward the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and that could benefit them in the long-term, as this team needs a franchise QB and also needs a series of young players on their rookie deals.

The Panthers are all of a sudden well within the NFC playoff picture and honestly might not be out of the NFC South race entirely.

Carolina gets this game at home and have a great shot at a shocking 6-4 start, which would only increase their playoff chances. What we have seen from Carolina this season is a much-improved defense and a huge emphasis on the running game thanks to Rico Dowdle, who the team signed in free agency.

The Panthers should be able to control the clock and run wild with Dowdle - Carolina’s defense isn’t great, so rookie QB Tyler Shough should be able to move the ball a bit.

All in all, though, the Panthers are the better team and should be able to play well enough to win this game. The Saints continue to stack losses in a lost season, and Carolina keeps their shocking season alive.

If the Panthers win and improve to 6-4, should we begin to take them seriously as a potential playoff team? I think we need to see more from Bryce Young in that event.

Prediction: Panthers win 23-14