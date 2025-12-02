2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 14 game

Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, December 7th, 4:05 PM ET

The Denver Broncos are 10-2 on the season and are in Las Vegas to face the Raiders in Week 14. These two teams met a few weeks ago on Thursday Night Football and gave us one of the ugliest games of the season thus far.

The Broncos have won nine games in a row and have not lost since September. This team continually comes through in one-score games and have simply found ways to win. Some have given the Denver Broncos the ‘fraud’ label, as they are barely getting by opponents, but they have 10 wins for a reason.

The defense is top-tier, and Bo Nix has been one of the most clutch QBs in the NFL this year. Simply put, Denver is a juggernaut and are stacking wins because they are one of, if not, the best team in the NFL.

The Raiders are the total opposite, as they are 2-10 and quite literally have the complete opposite record. This team has fired now former offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon.

A year after cleaning house and starting fresh, the Raiders are primed to do the same exact thing after the 2025 NFL Season. The decisions to hire Pete Carroll and trade for Geno Smith have blown up in their faces, and it seems like everyone grossly overestimated this roster overall.

Using a top-10 NFL Draft pick on Ashton Jeanty was also egregious and a horrendous decision. This could be a close game, as it’s a divisional game, but the Broncos should be able to put on a better offensive performance.

The Raiders do have someone named Brock Bowers, who is pretty good, but outside of that, they really don’t have much else to like. Give me the Broncos in a convincing win, and one that they need.

All of these close wins are nice, but a blowout or two could help this team find themselves as they hope to attain the no. 1 overall seed in the AFC playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Prediction: Broncos win 24-12