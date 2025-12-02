2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 14 game

Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, December 7th, 4:25 PM ET

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals both lost in Week 13, and most of us did not see the Rams game coming, as the Carolina Panthers just aren’t on their level, but here we are. The NFC West race got a lot more interesting with the Rams losing and the 49ers and Seahawks winning.

All of a sudden, LA is at a bit of a risk of losing their lead, but in the end, they should be able to take care of business, as this is the best team in the NFC West right now, and Matthew Stafford is still playing out of his mind this year.

The Rams are a Super Bowl contender and might be one of a small handful of those teams this year. Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay led this team to the Super Bowl back in 2021, so there is no reason to believe they can’t do it again.

The Cardinals come into this game having started 2-0 on the season but collapsing ever since. They recently lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13 and are surely just desperate for one win at this point.

Arizona is likely moving on from Kyler Murray in some capacity this year, so the regime of Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon will likely get to pick ‘their guy.’ Jacoby Brissett has since been starting, and he’s been fine, but he’s nothing special.

And I really find it hard to believe that the Rams are going to lose two games in a row. This team is too talented and too well-coached to lose two times in a row, especially dropping a game to the Cardinals with what could be at stake.

The Rams are going to pour it on in Week 14 and could win by multiple touchdowns against a Cardinals team having way more questions than answers. Matthew Stafford is going to get back on track and not throw any interceptions in this one.

Give me the Rams in a runaway game.

Prediction: Rams win 35-17