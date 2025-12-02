2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 14 game

Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, December 7th, 8:20 PM ET

This might be one of the biggest games of the season in the AFC thus far, as the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs are battling for a playoff spot. Each team does have a chance at winning the division, but the Chiefs are much less likely to do that.

The Houston Texans began the year 0-3, and it seemed like it was going to turn into one of those forgettable seasons that leave a bad taste in your mouth. However, Houston has since gone 7-2 and is now just one game behind the Jaguars and Colts, as both teams are 8-4.

The Texans’ defense has been amazing this year, and the offense is doing enough to win games. CJ Stroud made his return to the lineup in Week 13 as well and was good enough in his first game back in about a month.

Houston is dangerous - the defense is elite, and the offense is good enough to break out most weeks. The Kansas City Chiefs are 6-6 on the season and are becoming a weak, flat-out bad team in one-score games, recently losing to the Dallas Cowboys.

Kansas City is at risk of totally missing the playoffs and might not even make the postseason if they win out. This roster is average at best, and Patrick Mahomes has not been all that great this year, either.

There is a reason why the Chiefs are 6-6 and reeling, and Houston is 7-5 and surging at the right time. I am wondering if the lights are going to be too bright for the Texans, and with the Chiefs in a desperation mode, I would not be shocked to see KC pulling this one out and getting themselves and the Texans to 7-6 on the season.

I would feel differently if this game was in Houston, but the Texans could win this one. I am taking the Chiefs, though. They’ll do just enough at home.

Prediction: Chiefs win 23-17