2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 14 game

Seattle Seahawks @ Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, December 7th, 1:00 PM ET

It has really been two totally different seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons came into this season with some insanely high expectations, and after an encouraging start, the team has since collapsed, and it’s really putting the franchise in a tough spot, as they do not have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

That first-round pick actually belongs to the Los Angeles Rams, who could be the best team in the NFL this year. The Falcons are also without Michael Penix Jr, who suffered a season-ending knee injury recently.

On the flip side, the Seattle Seahawks are coming off a shutout victory over the Minnesota Vikings and are neck-deep in a hotly contested NFC West race. The LA Rams losing in Week 13 has really made this division race interesting.

Unfortunately for the Falcons, there isn’t much of a path for them to win, but they could keep it close. The defense has been stingy at times, and they do have roster talent. Seattle, though, has a lot more to play for and is a much more talented team.

This would be a good ‘get right’ game for Seattle, as they barely got past the Tennessee Titans a couple of weeks ago and probably wanted to play a bit better against the Vikings. The Seahawks could win this game by multiple touchdowns.

Give me Seattle in this one. The Falcons are going to continue to spiral into madness and might be on the cusp of making some major changes this coming offseason. A fresh start in the front office and on the sidelines could be on the menu for this team unless something major changes. The Falcons are going to get embarrassed in this game.

Prediction: Seahawks win 27-16