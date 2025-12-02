2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 14 game

Cincinnati Bengals @ Buffalo Bills

Sunday, December 7th, 1:00 PM ET

This game has massive implications for both teams, and it’s going to be a lot more interesting with Joe Burrow back in the lineup for the Cincinnati Bengals. He made his return to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, leading them to a win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving.

The Bengals, with the win, improve to 4-8 on the season, and their only shot at the NFL playoffs this year is likely the AFC North title. The Wild Card race in the AFC is likely going to feature double-digit win teams, so the Bengals are already out of that since they can only win out for nine wins.

Luckily, the AFC North has been a disaster of a division this year, so there is a slim chance. On the other side, the Buffalo Bills are coming off a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and have to simply hope that the New England Patriots stumble, as they are behind in the AFC East and may have to settle for a Wild Card berth.

I do believe that one more Bills’ loss could take them out of the picture for the division. One more Cincy loss also likely takes them out of the AFC Playoff Picture. Both teams are going to be playing some desperate football, and while Cincy is flawed, they are a great team when Burrow is healthy.

Buffalo’s defense has been a sore spot this year, and Burrow is one of the best in the NFL, so the Bengals could move the ball with ease. The Bengals get the upset win. Cincy would improve to 5-8 with the win, and Buffalo would fall to 8-5 with the loss. Both teams really need this win.

Prediction: Bengals win 27-24