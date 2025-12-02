2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 14 game

Tennessee Titans @ Cleveland Browns

Sunday, December 7th, 1:00 PM ET

Both the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns have had forgettable seasons so far in 2025. The Titans took Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and while he’s not been good on paper this year, the situation around Ward is catastrophic, and the Titans were the first team this year to fire their head coach.

Tennessee is in a position to earn the first overall pick yet again this year, and if I were the GM, I would consider trading out of that pick and getting a haul to move down, as they simply need an influx of talent on both sides of the ball.

It’s obviously not clear if Cam Ward is going to be the guy or not, but it’s not fair to him to put him in this situation. GM Mike Borgonzi has to ace the next couple of offseasons, period. On the other sideline, the Cleveland Browns have a playoff-caliber defense and are seeing Myles Garrett carve out one of the best defensive seasons in NFL history.

He’s likely going to beat the single-season sack record. The Browns could flirt with a winning record in the 2026 NFL Season if they simply gain some competency at the QB position. With two first-round picks, GM Andrew Berry could do that, as he’s really not as bad of a GM as people make him out to be.

Frankly, the Titans are going to struggle to put any points on the board. The Browns’ offense has been bad all season, so this could be the lowest-scoring game of the Week 14 slate. It’s also not really one that has any sort of playoff implications, as these teams are looking toward the 2026 NFL Draft, as we know.

Give me the Browns in a sloppy victory. The win doesn’t really help them in the grand scheme of things, but winning one game in this league is quite hard, so it does mean a lot to the players.

Prediction: Browns win 17-6