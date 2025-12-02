2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 14 game

Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets

Sunday, December 7th, 1:00 PM ET

All of a sudden, the Miami Dolphins find themselves on the brink of getting into the AFC playoff race. Now 5-7 on the season, the Dolphins have won three games in a row. They might just need to win out to make the playoffs, or at least have a shot, but this team is playing quite well right now.

And this comes after firing GM Chris Grier and trading Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles. Miami is a flawed team, but the foundation is there, and it would not shock me if Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa were back in their respective roles with the team in 2026.

The New York Jets are another losing team that has shown fight in recent weeks. First-year head coach Aaron Glenn, if nothing else, has been able to get this team in a position to compete hard, and that says a lot, as the Jets are lacking a ton of roster talent overall.

The Dolphins are the better team in this one, but this is one of those divisional games that could be a lot closer than we think. New York has gone 3-2 over their previous five games, so it’s not like they haven’t done some winning of their own.

I would bet the Dolphins figure it out and get to 6-7 on the season. The Jets’ defense has struggled most of the season and will not have many answers for the likes of Jaylen Waddle and De’Von Achane. Miami wins, gets to 6-7, and continues to give themselves a glimmer of hope to make the most improbable AFC playoff bid here in 2025.

The Jets lose again, but they have a ton of draft picks thanks to some major trade deadline moves.

Prediction: Jets win 30-17