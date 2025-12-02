2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 14 game

New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, December 7th, 1:00 PM ET

The New Orleans Saints visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC South showdown in Week 14. The Saints were in a hard-fought game against the Miami Dolphins, but Miami held on. Rookie QB Tyler Shough has actually looked quite sharp thus far, and given the situation he’s in, Shough’s performance is encouraging.

It’s to the point now where the Saints might not be in a position to have to take a QB at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft. They could consider it if the right player is there, but rolling with Shough in 2026 is increasingly looking like a viable option.

The Saints are in the first year of the Kellen Moore era, and things have gone about as well as you’d have expected - which is not well. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers come into this game having barely gotten past the Arizona Cardinals at home, which is notable.

Tampa just isn’t a special team this year, and it’s reflected in their 7-5 record. The Bucs now have to fend off the Carolina Panthers, as they are 7-6 and just upset the LA Rams in Week 13, so the Bucs aren’t going to cruise to the finish line here.

With most divisional games, this one could be closer than we think, and I do believe Tyler Shough will be able to move the ball down the field here, keeping this one closer. In the end, though, the Bucs are the more talented team and have the better operation overall.

The Bucs have to win this one to begin getting their record in a better spot to get some solid playoff seeding when they inevitably win the NFC South this year.

Give me Tampa Bay in a close game where they end up pulling away in the end.

Prediction: Buccaneers win 26-20