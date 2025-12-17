2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 16 game

We're now at the point of the regular season where playoff and division-clinching scenarios are beginning to pop up all over the place. In Week 15, the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams each clinched a playoff spot, becoming the first two teams in the NFL to do so this year.

In Week 16, we could see more teams punching their ticket to the playoffs, projected to be one of the more wide open postseasons we have seen in recent NFL memory. The playoffs in the AFC will likely be without all of Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Patrick Mahomes, which is hard to believe.

The NFC playoffs also appear to be wide open at this point. As we have done every week thus far, we have our picks and score predictions for every single game, so let's get into it right here. All 32 teams are in action now that bye weeks are done.

NFL picks and score predictions for every single Week 16 game

Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks

Thursday, December 18th, 8:15 PM ET

This could be the regular season game of the year, as the winner of this battle between two 11-3 NFC West teams could end up winning the division. The Los Angeles Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks a few weeks ago. Sam Darnold tossed four interceptions in the loss.

The outcome of this game could end up being the difference between the no.1 seed in the NFC playoffs and the no. 5 seed. Seattle has been in that fifth seed spot for weeks now, with the LA Rams occupying the top seed.

The top seed gets the first-round bye and home-field advantage, and the fifth seed has to travel in the Wild Card Round. With Seattle having this game at home, I tend to want to pick them, as the Rams are also likely not having Davante Adams suiting up in this one.

Darnold, though, doesn’t really play well in big games, so I think that is a valid concern right now. This game is as much of a toss-up as any in the Week 16 slate. I do believe the Rams are the better team and end up doing enough to win.

Prediction: Rams win 23-21