2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 16 game

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Detroit Lions

Sunday, December 21st, 4:25 PM ET

Both Pittsburgh and Detroit probably need to win out at this point. The Steelers made waves this past offseason when they signed Aaron Rodgers and loaded up the roster with other players. Thus far, it’s not really worked out super well, but they are now 8-6 on the season and in control in the AFC North, having beaten the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football.

While Pittsburgh might make the playoffs this year, they don’t do anything overly well and do not have much of an identity, so they are going to be one-and-done in the postseason if they are able to get there this year.

The Lions are 8-6, but a different type of 8-6. The Lions have battled injuries for multiple years now on the defensive side of the ball, and it seems like injuries and Aaron Glenn leaving have had a huge impact on that side of the ball, as it’s not been good this year, but the offense has still been quite good.

Detroit gets this one at home and is actually 5-0 after losing this year, which I find interesting - if nothing else, the Lions know how to respond after a loss. That is a huge testament to Dan Campbell and the culture he has established.

I am also not sure the Steelers have nearly enough talent in the secondary to keep this Lions’ passing attack at bay. Jared Goff has been sensational this year and can pick apart many defenses from the pocket.

Detroit ranks first in the NFL in points scored, and they are going to put up a ton of points in this one. With the Lions still being alive in the NFC North race but being on the outside of the NFC playoff picture, they play a complete, perhaps desperate game and get to 9-6, making things very interesting in the NFC.

Prediction: Lions win 34-23