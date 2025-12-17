2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 16 game

New England Patriots @ Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, December 21st, 8:20 PM ET

The Sunday Night Football game in Week 16 is a massive one, as both New England and Baltimore have a ton to play for. The Patriots saw their winning streak come to an end thanks to a 21-point comeback by the Buffalo Bills.

Drake Maye simply wasn’t good enough for the Patriots, but that does not erase how awesome he’s been this year. The second-year QB could receive a ton of MVP votes, and as a whole, the Patriots have been sensational in 2025 under Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel coached the Tennessee Titans for years and had a lot of success, so he’s been around the block and has made quick work with the Patriots. New England’s defense is stingy, and they can throw the ball down the field at a high level.

The Baltimore Ravens are 7-7 and have had a season to forget. Lamar Jackson has not played well, but Baltimore did start 1-5, so I guess them getting to 7-7 is a plus. The Ravens have to keep stacking wins here, as the Pittsburgh Steelers are 8-6 and a game ahead.

And this late in the season, the experience might prevail for Baltimore, even with the Patriots being the more consistent team. It would be kind of unheard of to not have an AFC playoffs with Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Patrick Mahomes.

I think the Ravens get really desperate in this game and find a way to win, saving their season and keeping their hopes alive for the AFC North division title. The Patriots will have then lost two games in a row, leaving the door wide open for the Buffalo Bills to retake the AFC East lead, a division they have won each year since 2020.

Prediction: Ravens win 26-20