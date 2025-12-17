2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 16 game

San Francisco 49ers @ Indianapolis Colts

Monday, December 22nd, 8:15 PM ET

The final game of Week 16 sees the San Francisco 49ers visiting the Indianapolis Colts. Both San Fran and Indy are neck-deep in a playoff run right now, but this season has totally gone off the rails for the Colts.

The team brought Philip Rivers back out of retirement. The 44-year-old actually played quite well all things considered in Week 15 versus the Seattle Seahawks. Rivers still knows how to play the position, and the Colts are actually a great spot for him.

They had a top-tier offensive line and a plethora of weapons, and with the 49ers not having a good pass rush, Rivers could actually have some time to throw. He’s going to throw his receivers open, and the Niners just do not have a ton of talent who can match up with Indy’s weapons.

San Francisco is 10-4 on the season, largely due to a soft schedule. This is one of the most ‘good’ teams in the NFL - they don’t do anything overly well but are well-coached. Both Indy and San Fran are still very much alive in their respective divisional races as well, which is interesting.

In this primetime showdown, I am actually going to pick the Colts to win this one. Rivers is going to thrive in this specific matchup and will be able to move the ball efficiently. The Colts also have Jonathan Taylor, so that’s always a plus.

The 49ers are going to put up a good fight, but we did just see the Colts nearly beat the juggernaut Seahawks in Seattle. I believe Indy wins this game and keeps their faint playoff hopes alive.

What a season it has been for the Colts. They get to 9-6 with a huge primetime win.

Prediction: Colts win 23-21