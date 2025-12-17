2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 16 game

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders

Saturday, December 20th, 5:00 PM ET

This game was supposed to have huge playoff implications for both teams, but the 4-10 Washington Commanders have been eliminated from the postseason and have had a season to forget. Jayden Daniels has been shut down for the rest of the season due to injuries, and obviously, Washington is not in the playoff picture.

He’s had multiple injuries this year and truly just could not stay on the field. That’s also true for many other players on the roster, and I think many of us overrated this team heading into 2025. The roster wasn’t nearly as good as people thought, and it was also an old group of players.

Simply put, all of the franchise’s shortcomings caught up with them this season. Marcus Mariota gets the start against the 9-5 Philadelphia Eagles, a team that did get back on track a bit with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15, but that is not saying much.

Luckily for Philly, the Commanders are bad, so this game should not be a huge problem for them. What could come from this is that the Eagles stack a few more of these wins, win the NFC East, get some neat playoff seeding, and perhaps go into the playoffs with a bit of momentum.

The Eagles are going to overwhelm Washington with their stingy defense, and Jalen Hurts is good enough to expose a bad secondary as well. The Commanders hope to turn the page and reload for 2026 and beyond, so I would not be shocked if many of the players and coaches just wanted this year to be over with.

The Eagles win by multiple scores and become yet another team to teach double-digit wins here in 2025.

Prediction: Eagles win 30-17