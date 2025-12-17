2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 16 game

Buffalo Bills @ Cleveland Browns

Sunday, December 21st, 1:00 PM ET

This is a huge game for the Buffalo Bills, as they kept their AFC East hopes alive with a huge comeback win over the New England Patriots in Week 15. The Bills were down 21-0 at one point and were able to storm all the way back and win.

On the season, Buffalo is now 10-4, but this team does have some major concerns, as the offense is very Josh Allen-reliant, and almost too Allen-reliant at times. The reigning MVP can make a ton of plays and carry this team to victory when needed, but at some point, that is not going to be sustainable, period.

The Bills have botched the WR room for years, and that’s really the main issue with the offense. Defensively, they have been soft at times and need some new players at all three levels, so this team is far from perfect.

The Cleveland Browns are in another lost season, but Myles Garrett is getting close to breaking the all-time sack record, and it’s important to note that the Browns have been able to beat good teams at home this year, as they took down the Green Bay Packers at home earlier this year.

And that stingy defense is really the only good thing from this year. I would not be shocked if head coach Kevin Stefanski was shown the door, as I get the sense that the team is wanting a fresh start.

The Browns are one of the worst teams in the NFL for a reason, as their failure to stabilize the QB position has been this team’s downfall in recent years and the primary reason why they have lost so many games. The Bills are able to win a low-scoring affair and get to 11-4, keeping their hopes alive for the AFC East crown, a division they have won each year since 2020.

Prediction: Bills win 21-14