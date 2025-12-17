2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 16 game

Los Angeles Chargers @ Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, December 21st, 1:00 PM ET

A huge game for both teams, the Dallas Cowboys host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16. Both teams are clinging to life, but in different ways. The Cowboys are actually still alive in the NFC East, but they simply need to win out and get some help to even sniff the playoffs this year.

Dallas has fielded one of the more efficient offenses in the league this year, but it’s been wasted by a bottom-tier defense to put it plainly. Dak Prescott, George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, and Javonte Williams have all been great this year.

And even if Dallas had an average defense, they’d likely have double-digit wins and could be in first-place in the NFC East. All in all, though, the Cowboys do have a clear path forward to get better and emerge as a contender in 2026 and beyond.

The LA Chargers are 10-4 on the season and are still alive in the AFC West race, but this team is flawed and is likely going to have to settle for a Wild Card spot this year. The offensive line has had a ton of different combinations in 2025, and Justin Herbert has put the ball in harm’s way more than you’d like.

The Cowboys probably have the early advantage in this one, but we did just see the Minnesota Vikings, an inferior team, go into Dallas and win, so you can’t really rely on the Cowboys for much at this point.

But with their playoff hopes on the line and having a top-tier offense, the Cowboys find a way to win and get back to .500 with a victory over the Chargers. Los Angeles does have a path to win this game, though, as their defense is good enough to limit the Dallas offense, and Justin Herbert can pick apart the Cowboys’ defense.

Prediction: Dallas wins 27-24