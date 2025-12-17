2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 16 game

New York Jets @ New Orleans Saints

Sunday, December 21st, 1:00 PM ET

This game is… something. The New York Jets and New Orleans Saints are both out of the playoffs and have been two of the very worst teams in the league this year. The Jets have really had nothing go their way this year. They are still without an interception and just recently fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, so that’s where the Jets are at.

The biggest thing this team did was trade both Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams for multiple first-round draft picks, so GM Darren Mougey at least signaled that his team is going to be building for the future, which is the right move, as this Jets’ team is truly horrendous, and I am not sure Aaron Glenn will get into 2026.

The New Orleans Saints at least have seen rookie QB Tyler Shough play quite well this year, all things considered. Shough seems to have some ‘it factor’ about him that the Saints can absolutely begin building around in 2026 and beyond.

I am not sure I would continue to trust Mickey Loomis, but his job does not appear to be at risk. This game is in New Orleans, and with the Saints having the better QB here and simply being the better team, they should win this one.

It does feel like New Orleans may have gone backwards into a franchise QB. We are still a little ways away from truly seeing if Shough can be that guy, but the arrow is pointing up. He should be able to have a strong day against a very bad Jets’ secondary. This could be a career-best performance early in Shough’s career.

The Saints are in a good position to get their fifth win of the year and third in a row.

Prediction: Saints win 28-17