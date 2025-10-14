2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 7 game

Slowly but surely, the halfway point of the 2025 NFL Season is approaching. The NFL playoff picture in both conferences is beginning to shape up as well. Right now, the New York Jets are the only winless team in the NFL, and there are no more unbeaten teams.

This does feel like one of the more competitive and open NFL seasons the league has had in quite some time, and that is flat-out amazing. Parity is a beautiful thing if you ask me, and it does seem like most games have also been quite competitive this year as well.

Our picks and score predictions are in for Week 7 action. Let's dive into those predictions right here.

The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens are on their bye week in Week 7.

Week 7 NFL picks and score predictions for every game

Pittsburgh Steelers (4-1) @ Cincinnati Bengals (2-4)

Thursday, October 16th, 8:15 PM ET

This week’s Thursday Night Football game is a classic AFC North battle, but the Bengals are losers of four in a row and are just not doing much of anything right at this time. Joe Burrow is likely missing the remainder of the season with his toe injury, and the Bengals recently swung a shocking trade for Joe Flacco to take over for the struggling Jake Browning.

The Bengals are weak on both sides of the ball at this point and can’t really get much of anything going, so it’s not going to be a pretty game for Cincy and their fans. The Bengals will lose their fifth game in a row and drop further out of contention for the playoffs in the AFC.

At some point, chatter has to start about the Bengals potentially moving on from Zac Taylor, their head coach.

Prediction: Steelers win 27-16