2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 7 game

Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys (2-3-1)

Sunday, October 19th, 4:25 PM ET

If the Dallas Cowboys had just an average defense, they would likely be 5-1 or even 6-0 at this point. The offense is flat-out insane, and Dak Prescott is truly playing at an MVP level through the first six games of the 2025 NFL Season. Prescott does have this weird trend of playing extremely well following a down season or a poor performance the year prior.

The Cowboys are hosting the Washington Commanders in an NFC East showdown, and if the defense can shape-up a bit, Dallas could ride that wave and its top-tier offense to a Wild Card spot in the NFC.

Prescott has targeted George Pickens a ton, and he is on pace for the best year of his NFL career. The running game has been great with Javonte Williams, too. The Washington Commanders are playing on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, and I would expect that they get to 4-2 after that game.

And I’d also expect this game to be very high-scoring. I don’t believe the Commanders have the personnel to match up on defense with what Dallas has on offense, and the Cowboys defense is going to let any QB score a ton of points on them, so this could be a very high-scoring affair, but the Commanders are simply the better team here, and it’ll be either them or the Philadelphia Eagles winning the division this year.

If nothing else, the Cowboys do have something special on offense and also have extra draft capital after the Micah Parsons trade, so they could rebuild the defense and perhaps emerge as a contender in 2026 and beyond. This is shaping up to be another great year of Dak Prescott's career tossed in the trash, unfortunately.

Prediction: Commanders win 35-30