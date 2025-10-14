2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 7 game

Green Bay Packers (3-1-1) @ Arizona Cardinals (2-4)

Sunday, October 19th, 4:25 PM ET

The Green Bay Packers got by the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6, but it was not as slam-dunk of a win as you would have expected. After a shocking tie against the Dallas Cowboys a few weeks ago, the Packers have a tie blemish on their record.

This team should truly be 4-1, but they really do not feel like a juggernaut at this point, and despite the Detroit Lions’ loss in Week 6, I get the sense that the Packers are still the little brother in the NFC North until further notice.

The Packers are now in Arizona to face the reeling Cardinals, a team that gave the Indianapolis Colts a run for their money but have now lost four games in a row after a very encouraging 2-0 start to the season. Oddly enough, the offense did look a bit better with Jacoby Brissett under center, so I have to wonder how that could impact things during this week of preparation.

Arizona being able to get to 3-4 could keep their season alive, but them dropping to 2-5 with a loss could begin to signal that the end is near. I don’t believe that this coaching staff is at risk of losing their jobs, as I actually believe that Kyler Murray is the one person in that building who should be the most worried.

The Green Bay Packers have to begin to get serious about this season and what they could potentially accomplish. The Micah Parsons trade was supposed to push this team into contention, and they haven’t really hit that peak yet.

The Packers get on track with a solid win over the Cardinals and move to 4-1-1 on the season. Green Bay wins this one by four points, and the Cardinals continue their spiral.

Prediction: Packers win 24-20