2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 7 game

Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers (4-2)

Sunday, October 19th, 8:20 PM ET

The Atlanta Falcons are hosting the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football to close out Week 6 of the 2025 NFL Season. The Falcons were on their bye in Week 5, so they had a very early one, but this team is recharged, and I do believe they could give the Bills a run for their money.

The San Francisco 49ers are in one of the more interesting spots you’ll ever see an NFL team in. They’ve endured a countless number of injuries this year, and just lost Fred Warner for the rest of the 2025 NFL Season with a dislocated ankle, which is just more bad injury luck.

However, a loss in Week 6 dropped this team to 4-2, so they are still in good shape and did win six games all of 2024. Kyle Shanahan has to be beside himself with all of these injuries.

The Falcons should come into this Week 7 showdown in a much healthier position, but Michael Penix Jr is still very new in the NFL and didn’t get a ton of action during his rookie season back in 2024.

He’s still a de-facto rookie in that regard and is going to have a tougher day against a stingy Robert Saleh defense.

Ultimately, while the 49ers are hurt big-time, we’ve seen Kyle Shanahan win a ton of games as head coach of this team, and I think the Niners find a way to get it done.

San Fran would move to 5-2 on the season, and if they could somehow begin to get healthier, the Niners could be a huge problem later in the 2025 season. The Falcons feel like one of the more irrelevant teams in the NFL if you ask me.

They don’t do a ton all that well but are far from the worst team. Atlanta loses by one in this prediction.

Prediction: 49ers win 21-20