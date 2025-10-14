2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 7 game

Houston Texans (2-3) @ Seattle Seahawks (4-2)

Monday, October 20th, 10:00 PM ET

The final game of Week 7 in the 2025 NFL Season is the second Monday Night Football game, and it could be a doozy. The Houston Texans have to get right and continue their win streak. They won two games in a row before a bye in Week 6, so that could have stalled their momentum.

And it does not help that the team is in Seattle to face one of the more suffocating defenses in the NFL. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has done a great job with this team, and I have been dead wrong about Seattle thus far.

Despite their secondary injuries, the team is still playing at a very high level, and I really do not see a path for the Texans to win this one. The main concern is obviously along the offensive line, as Houston’s might just be the worst in the NFL. Seattle is able to get to the quarterback, and they do have a top-notch defensive line.

This could truly get out of hand, as Seattle is set-up nicely here to get to 5-2 on the season and send the Texans packing with a loss. The Texans have gone 10-7 in each of the last two seasons, and you get the sense that this franchise does have a clear floor, but the offensive line truly makes things tough.

If they had their OL from 2023 or 2024, this team could win this game, but I just can’t see it right now. In fact, the Seahawks manage to keep the Texans out of the end zone entirely and hold them to just three field goals in a blowout win in primetime.

Seattle continues their great season with a massive win.

Prediction: Seahawks win 24-9