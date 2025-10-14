2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 7 game

Los Angeles Rams (4-2) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2)

Sunday, October 19th, 9:30 AM ET (London)

The international game for Week 7 of the 2025 NFL Season is the LA Rams visiting the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars have been a staple in the NFL international series, but in most seasons, they’ve been a bottom-tier team.

The tables have turned a bit, as the Jags, with their Week 6 loss, are still 4-2 on the season and have the same record as the LA Rams. The Rams beat up on the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.

On paper, the Rams are the better team. They’ve got the better quarterback and head coach as well. We’ve also seen the Jaguars struggle at times against top teams in the NFL, and there is a clear-cut ceiling with this team.

It’s year one of the Liam Coen era, and while things are looking quite good so far, he’s not been on the job very long and has not been able to tailor the roster to his liking. I do believe the Jaguars have a shot to be truly special in 2026 and beyond, but this team feels nothing more than ‘good.'

Conversely, I believe the Rams can be great and have shown the ability to be great. The duo of Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay is one of the best in the NFL. They’ve won a ton of games together and absolutely have another deep playoff run up their sleeves. The Rams end up winning this by a field goal.

However, this two-game losing streak for the Jaguars isn't anything to be worried about, as they are clearly still ahead of schedule and could be a force to be reckoned with in future years. This team got one of the most important spots in all of sports settled with their head coaching hire.

Prediction: Rams win 23-20