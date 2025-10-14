2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 7 game

Miami Dolphins (1-5) @ Cleveland Browns (1-5)

Sunday, October 19th, 1:00 PM ET

This could end up being one of the worst and least-interesting games of the entire season. The Browns are hosting the Miami Dolphins in a battle of teams that have combined for a 2-10 record through 12 games. It has simply been a season to forget for each franchise.

And each franchise has their own share of really bad issues that could take multiple years to fix. The Dolphins are a limp team - the trenches have been a sore spot for years now, and the head coach doesn’t have the type of winning culture that you’d like to see in someone leading the team.

The QB, Tua Tagovailoa, is also nothing more than good at this stage of his NFL career.

On the other hand, the Cleveland Browns have had a series of issues plaguing the franchise for years now, and it really all started when the discarded Baker Mayfield and decided to swing a major trade for Deshaun Watson, who turned out to be a bottom-3 QB during his time with the Browns.

The Browns do have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, so they at least have a path to rebuilding, and the best unit in this game is the Browns’ stingy defense. That is going to be the deciding factor in this one, as Cleveland earns their second win of the season. Browns win by a touchdown, and the Dolphins continue to spiral.

With this latest Miami Dolphins' loss, you have to wonder if things could really go off the rails, as it would not shock me to see them parting ways with head coach Mike McDaniel at some point, and a 1-6 start could lead to a huge fire-sale at the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline.

Prediction: Browns win 23-16