2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 7 game

New England Patriots (4-2) @ Tennessee Titans (1-5)

Sunday, October 19th, 1:00 PM ET

The New England Patriots breakout season is here, and second-year QB Drake Maye is playing out of his mind. I would go as far as to say that he’s a borderline top-10 QB at this point and should probably now be under consideration for the MVP award through the first six weeks of the 2025 season.

The Pats go by the frisky New Orleans Saints, and their second-year QB, Spencer Rattler, looks solid himself. The Patriots now face the Tennessee Titans in one of the more obvious decisions of the week thus far.

The Titans simply can’t do much right and should honestly be 0-6. Their Week 5 win over the Arizona Cardinals was only due to the Cardinals being a giant dumpster fire in the second half. Furthermore, the head coach, Brian Callahan, seems to be in way over his head.

It would not shock me to see the Titans show Callahan the door with a few more losses. The Titans also have bottom-tier roster talent, and I get the sense that GM Mike Borgonzi has more work than he originally thought.

Rookie QB Cam Ward has had to make do with what he’s got on his side of the ball, but I am not sure he’d played well himself, so the entire operation just needs a reset. The Patriots are going to win this game by multiple scores and find themselves at a healthy 5-2 approaching the midpoint of the season.

Do the Buffalo Bills have to watch out for the Patriots? New England beat the Bills a couple of weeks ago…

Patriots win by 13 points in this game. Drake Maye continues to ascend, and this team gets itself further into the playoff mix.

Prediction: Patriots win 30-17