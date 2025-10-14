2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 7 game

Philadelphia Eagles (4-2) @ Minnesota Vikings (3-2)

Sunday, October 19th, 1:00 PM ET

The Philadelphia Eagles have now lost two games in a row and are dealing with some major issues. Many of the issues stem from their first-year offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo, who simply seems to be in over his head and just cannot find a rhythm for the game.

The issues are magnified with Jalen Hurts as well, as he’s a very limited passer and simply cannot drop back and throw the ball 32 times per game. When you combine these two issues and lump in some poor offensive line play, this is what you get.

This feels like a re-run of the 2023 Eagles’ team, and I am not sure they get back on track here in Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings have one of the best and most aggressive defenses in the NFL and is going to make life very tough for Jalen Hurts.

The Vikings have also done well with Carson Wentz under center. He’s not a great QB by any means, but he’s started a ton of games in the NFL and did once see the Eagles draft Jalen Hurts, who eventually replaced him as the team’s QB.

I do believe Wentz is going to outduel Hurts in this one, as even the Eagles’ defense has struggled recently. Philly is going to lose their third game in a row in a shocking turn of events and will continue to see their season fall down the drain.

The Vikings, meanwhile, get to two games over .500 and are winning this game by six points.

One of the more interesting tidbits with the Vikings is their QB situation. Does JJ McCarthy get inserted back into the lineup when healthy if Wentz has this team in a good spot?

Prediction: Vikings win 26-20